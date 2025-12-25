’Israeli’ Forces Fire On Al Mayadeen Crew In Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An Al Mayadeen news team came under fire on Thursday from “Israeli” forces while carrying out a field reporting mission in the town of Dhayrah, southern Lebanon.

The mission had been officially coordinated with the Lebanese Army and relevant authorities. According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent, the team safely withdrew from the area after the incident.

As they were leaving, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces (IOF) fired a stun grenade toward the journalists. No injuries were reported, and all team members exited the area unharmed.

The incident adds to a growing pattern of repeated “Israeli” violations against journalists and media crews operating in southern Lebanon, particularly those covering border developments.

Al Mayadeen recalled that several of its journalists have previously been killed by “Israeli” attacks, including Ghassan Najjar, Mohammad Reda, Farah Omar, Rabih al-Me'mari, Hadi al-Sayyed, and civilian associate Hussein Aqil.

Hadi al-Sayyed was martyred on September 23, 2024, after succumbing to critical injuries sustained when his home in Burj Rahhal, southern Lebanon, was struck by an “Israeli” airstrike a day earlier.

His death marked another fatal attack on media professionals reporting on the conflict.

Al Mayadeen condemned the latest assault, stressing that such actions constitute a direct threat to journalists and a violation of international protections for media workers in conflict zones.