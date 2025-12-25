Testimonies Reveal Severe Abuse Of Wounded Palestinian Detainees In ’Ayalon’ Prison

By Staff, Agencies

New testimonies from wounded Palestinian detainees from Gaza have exposed severe humanitarian and health conditions in the Rakefet section of "Ayalon" Prison, formerly Ramla Prison, according to a statement by the Prisoners’ Media Office.

The accounts describe systematic medical neglect, mistreatment, and harsh detention conditions. Wounded detainees are reportedly denied essential medical care and medications, while also being deprived of winter clothing and heating, worsening their physical suffering.

Conditions inside the prison are described as extremely poor, with repeated incidents of beatings, repression, and collective punishment.

Human rights observers warn that the treatment of wounded detainees amounts to a compounded crime and requires urgent legal and international intervention.

The revelations come amid longstanding concerns over the treatment of Palestinian detainees, with rights organizations repeatedly urging adherence to humanitarian standards.

On December 17, the Prisoners’ Media Office warned of a dangerous escalation inside "Israeli" prisons, accusing authorities of deliberately targeting leaders of the Palestinian Captive Movement.

According to the statement, repression units dragged senior detainees, including Abdullah Barghouti, Bilal Barghouti, and Ahed Ghalmeh, into prison yards and beat them with batons until they bled, in what was described as an attempt to break their will and intimidate others.

The pressure has reportedly extended to detainees’ families, with the family of Marwan Barghouti subjected to threats and coercion.

The office described current detention conditions as among the harshest in decades, citing daily beatings, starvation, extreme cold, disease outbreaks, and systematic medical neglect.