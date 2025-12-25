Turkey Arrests 115 Islamic State Suspects Over Holiday Attack Plots

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish authorities have arrested 115 individuals suspected of belonging to the Islamic State and planning attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, police acted on intelligence indicating that the suspects intended to target non-Muslims during the holiday season.

Security forces carried out coordinated raids on 124 locations across Istanbul, detaining 115 of the 137 suspects sought. Several pistols and quantities of ammunition were also seized during the operation.

Turkey has faced a persistent threat from the Islamic State and affiliated extremist networks over the past decade, leading authorities to regularly intensify counterterrorism measures during public holidays and large gatherings.

The arrests are part of a broader security campaign. In late December 2025, Turkish officials announced multiple counterterrorism operations linked to heightened holiday-season security.

Earlier this month, nationwide raids resulted in dozens of additional detentions over suspected Islamic State ties, including gendarmerie-led operations spanning more than 20 provinces.

In September 2025, the Interior Ministry reported the arrest of more than 160 suspected Islamic State affiliates in coordinated operations across dozens of provinces, with weapons and digital materials seized.

Further nationwide sweeps were also conducted in June 2025, targeting alleged financing, recruitment, and propaganda networks.

Security concerns intensified in early 2024 following an attack on a church in Istanbul claimed by individuals linked to the extremist group, underscoring the continued threat to civilians and religious minorities.