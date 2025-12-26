Asfura Declared Winner of Honduras Election as Opposition Cries Fraud

By Staff, Agencies

Honduras’ electoral authority has declared Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the conservative National Party, president-elect following last month’s presidential election.

The National Electoral Council [CNE] announced on Wednesday that Asfura won 40.3% of the vote and is set to assume office on January 27 for a four-year term.

Asfura narrowly defeated Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who secured 39.5% of the vote. Nasralla has refused to recognize the results, claiming the election was manipulated to favor Asfura.

He has repeatedly called for a comprehensive recount, including a review of 10,000 ballot boxes representing roughly 2 million votes, and has appealed publicly and formally to US President Donald Trump for support.

Nasralla has also criticized international observers, questioning why missions from the European Union and the Organization of American States did not detect what he describes as widespread fraud. He continues to publish what he says is evidence backing his allegations.

Rixi Moncada of the ruling Libre Party, who finished third with 19.19% of the vote, has likewise rejected the outcome. She described Asfura’s victory as an “electoral coup” and accused the CNE of weakening oversight by refusing to examine thousands of allegedly altered ballots.

Despite the controversy, Asfura is set to become Honduras’ 12th president since the country’s return to democracy in 1981. Born to Palestinian Christian immigrants who settled in Honduras in the 1940s, Asfura built his career in construction and campaigned on pledges to create jobs, strengthen security, and attract foreign investment. His win has been clouded by claims of foreign influence after Trump publicly endorsed him and promised assistance shortly before the election.