Kim Jong Un Condemns US–SK Submarine Coop as NK Pushes Nuke Naval Expansion

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sharply criticized a joint plan by South Korea and the United States to develop nuclear-powered submarines, calling it an “offensive act” that threatens regional stability.

His comments came during an inspection of North Korea’s first nearly completed nuclear-powered submarine, according to state media.

During a visit on Thursday, Kim examined an under-construction 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic guided-missile submarine. He warned that cooperation between Seoul and Washington on nuclear submarine development would further destabilize the Korean Peninsula, the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported.

In a separate statement issued Wednesday, a spokesperson for North Korea’s Defense Ministry condemned the United States after a US nuclear-powered submarine docked at a major South Korean naval base. The spokesperson said the repeated deployment of US strategic assets was escalating military tensions and undermining regional stability.

The USS Greeneville, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, arrived at the naval base in Busan, about 330 kilometers [205 miles] southeast of Seoul, according to South Korea’s navy.

Kim described North Korea’s submarine development as an “urgent task and indispensable option” to accelerate the modernization and nuclear armament of its naval forces. He framed the effort as essential to strengthening the country’s defense posture.

The US–South Korea initiative comes as both allies continue to emphasize denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has previously urged China to play a constructive role in promoting peace and finding a substantive solution to the peninsula’s nuclear issue.

Kim also claimed that Seoul’s submarine plans violate North Korea’s security and maritime sovereignty, calling them a serious threat that must be countered. He warned that any attempt to undermine the DPRK’s strategic sovereignty would be met with severe retaliation, including what he described as a “merciless retaliatory attack” if military options were pursued.

These developments come amid heightened tensions, with Pyongyang accusing the United States, South Korea and Japan of attempting to form an “Asian version of NATO” that threatens its national security.

On Wednesday, Kim also observed the test-firing of a new high-altitude, long-range anti-air missile, which reportedly struck a mock target at an altitude of 200 kilometers [124 miles]. In addition, he toured key munitions factories and called for expanded production capacity to support future missile and artillery operations.

According to KCNA, Kim stressed the need to strengthen the technical foundations of weapons production facilities in a balanced manner to boost overall output. He outlined technical and economic tasks aimed at modernizing production lines, describing missile and artillery manufacturing as central to reinforcing North Korea’s military deterrence.