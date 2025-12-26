Most “Israelis” Disillusioned with Their Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Most “Israelis” disapprove of the state of democracy in their entity, a survey published this week has suggested.

Settlers say they cannot rely on their government as public trust in various government institutions remains low, according to a poll by the so-called “Israel Democracy Institute” [IDI].

Only about a quarter of settlers described the level of “national democracy” as “good” or “excellent,” the IDI reported, based on polls conducted in May and November. The survey results reinforce the downward trend of recent years, the institute stated.

Most government institutions are trusted by only 10% to 41% of respondents, the survey suggested. The “Israeli” army is the only exception for Jewish respondents as 81% of them said they trust the nation’s military.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trusted by a quarter of “Israelis”. The entity’s longest-serving prime minister is currently facing trial in three corruption cases. In October, he announced plans to seek another term.

Almost a third of all respondents, 35%, said they could rely on the entity “in times of trouble.” A majority, 67.5% of “Israelis” also said that there was no party that could closely represent their views.