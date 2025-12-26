Trump Praises Christmas Day Airstrikes on ISIS-Linked Militants in Nigeria

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces carried out airstrikes against the Wahhabi Daesh-affiliated militants in Nigeria on Christmas Day, accusing the group of carrying out brutal attacks against Christians.

The militants targeted in the strikes are linked to Boko Haram, an Islamist group whose name translates as “[Western] books are forbidden.” Boko Haram pledged allegiance to Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] in 2015 but split into two rival factions a year later: Boko Haram and the “Islamic State’s” West Africa Province [ISWAP]. ISWAP has primarily focused its attacks on Christians and individuals it labels as “infidels.”

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said the operation targeted “ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria,” accusing them of killing innocent Christians at levels “not seen for many years, and even centuries.” He added that he had previously warned the militants to stop the violence or face severe consequences.

“Under my leadership, our country will not allow Radical ‘Islamic’ Terrorism to prosper,” Trump wrote, praising the US military and ending his message with a Christmas greeting that included a reference to the killed militants.

According to US Africa Command, the airstrikes were conducted in Sokoto State in coordination with Nigerian authorities. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation and indicated that further military actions could follow. US officials did not disclose casualty figures from the strikes.

Trump has recently increased pressure on Nigeria’s government over ongoing religious violence, including attacks, killings and kidnappings targeting Christian worshipers. In November, he warned that the US could intervene militarily if Nigerian authorities failed to halt what he described as the “slaughter” of Christians.

The US has also imposed visa restrictions on individuals accused of violating religious freedoms and designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” for religious persecution.

Nigeria has struggled with armed insurgencies since 2009, when Boko Haram began its campaign to establish a Caliphate. Since then, more than 50,000 Christians have been killed in religiously motivated violence.