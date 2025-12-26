Security Scandal Hits Netanyahu Office Over Unvetted Hires

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu office recently appointed new spokespersons without subjecting them to mandatory security screening, according to “Israel’s” KAN Channel.

The report underscored the seriousness of the security breach, triggering alarm and concern within the occupation entity’s internal circles.

After the scandal was exposed, extraordinary measures were imposed. Each of the newly appointed representatives was assigned a nearly permanent personal security guard, who accompanied the staff not only within Netanyahu’s office but throughout his bureau in occupied al-Quds.

The surveillance reportedly extended to their work on computers, with guards closely monitoring their activity to prevent any unauthorized actions, including the potential leak of classified information. Their movement within the corridors was also monitored, and according to the report, some were even accompanied during visits to restrooms.

KAN reported that the appropriate security clearance for these individuals was granted only several months after they had already assumed their positions. The clearance was applied retroactively and followed delayed security screening procedures.

In at least one instance, these actions were conducted with the knowledge and approval of Netanyahu’s political spokesperson, Ze’ev Agmon, who also issued an official statement regarding the appointment of one of the female spokespersons involved in the case.

The report also noted that Agmon, who currently serves as Netanyahu’s spokesperson, is expected to be appointed Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office. He would be replacing Tsahi Braverman, unless an unexpected development alters the current plan.

This development places Agmon at the center of the Ze’ev Agmon appointment news, particularly in light of his involvement in the controversial hiring process.

In a separate report, "Israeli" Channel 12 disclosed on Thursday the arrest of an "Israeli" settler accused of espionage operations for Iran. The suspect had reportedly filmed the residence of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The individual was employed as a maintenance worker in the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] Chief of Staff's office, located in "Kirya" in "Tel Aviv", a hub of sensitive military operations.

This security breach further amplified ongoing concerns about internal vulnerabilities within "Israel's" military and political establishments.