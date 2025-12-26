Syria Moving Towards Normalization with “Israel”: Security Talks On

By Staff, Agencies

Talks over a security agreement between the “Israeli” occupation and Syria have reportedly progressed in recent weeks, raising the possibility of a deal being signed soon, a Syrian source close to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa said.

According to the source, the recent breakthrough is attributed to significant efforts made by US President Donald Trump.

The source added that it is possible that the agreement, which will include a diplomatic annex, will be signed during a high-level Syrian-"Israeli" meeting in a European country in the near future.

The Syrian source unveiled that he did not rule out the possibility of a direct signing at a meeting between al-Sharaa and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said Damascus expects to reach a security agreement between Syria and "Israel", based on the 1974 armistice agreement with slight changes and no buffer zones, by the end of the year.

"Israel", for its part, is refusing Syria's demand for an "Israeli" withdrawal from all points captured by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in Syria after the fall of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad.

"Israeli" sources say that the IOF will withdraw from some of the nine points it currently holds in Syrian territory only in exchange for a full peace agreement with Syria, not a security agreement.