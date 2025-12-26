Malaysia: Former PM Found Guilty of Abuse of Power

By Staff, Agencies

Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of abuse of power, in the biggest trial yet in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal related to state fund 1MDB.

Najib had been charged with four counts of corruption and 21 counts of money laundering for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.2bn ringgit [$544.15m] from 1MDB. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Malaysian and US investigators say at least $4.5bn was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad [1MDB], a state fund Najib co-founded in 2009 while in office. More than $1bn allegedly made its way into accounts linked to Najib, who has denied wrongdoing.

Najib, 72, has been in prison since August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld a corruption conviction for illegally receiving funds from a 1MDB unit. His 12-year jail sentence in that case was halved last year by a pardons board.

Najib has repeatedly said he was misled by 1MDB officials and fugitive financier Jho Low, who has been charged in the US for his central role in the case. Low, whose whereabouts are unknown, has denied wrongdoing.