Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at the Passing Anniv. of Hajj Mohammad Yaghi

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech at the Passing Anniv. of Hajj Mohammad Yaghi
6 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Beirut time, during an event organized by Hezbollah to mark the anniversary of the passing of the founding jihadi and Resistance commander, Hajj Mohammad Hassan Yaghi “Hajj Abu Salim”.

The event will be held at the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center in the city of Baalbek.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem mohammad yaghi Hezbollah

Comments

