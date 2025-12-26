UK Anti-Disinfo Chief Takes Legal Action Against Trump Over Free Speech

By Staff, Agencies

A British anti-disinformation activist has filed a legal challenge against the Trump administration after receiving warnings of possible detention and deportation from the United States, sparking concerns over freedom of speech.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate [CCDH], has filed a complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The filing seeks to block what Ahmed describes as an unconstitutional arrest and removal, arguing he is being targeted over his organization’s scrutiny of social media companies, including Elon Musk’s X, in violation of his First Amendment rights.

The court documents state there is no legal basis for Ahmed’s detention or expulsion. He lives lawfully in Washington DC with his American wife and child and is a close associate of Morgan McSweeney, chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The CCDH has previously drawn criticism from Musk over reports of an alleged increase in racist, antisemitic, and extremist content on X since his takeover of the platform; however, Musk unsuccessfully attempted to sue the group last year and later described it as a “criminal organization".

Rubio alleged the group, which includes former European commissioner Thierry Breton, had led “organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints they oppose."

A State Department official, Sarah Rogers, wrote on X that those who “foment censorship of American speech” were unwelcome in the country.

In a statement, Ahmed said his work focused on protecting children from the harms of unregulated social media and artificial intelligence and combating antisemitism online, adding that his actions had repeatedly brought him into conflict with major technology executives.

His lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, described the State Department’s actions as “unjustified and blatantly unconstitutional." Ahmed was also sanctioned alongside UK-based Clare Melford, head of the Global Disinformation Index, another organization criticized by Musk for its reporting on disinformation.

Ahmed is one of five European figures reportedly targeted by the US State Department in recent days, who are accused of pressuring technology companies to censor or suppress American viewpoints.

On December 24, the Trump administration imposed US visa restrictions on five Europeans, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton, accusing them of pressuring American platforms to censor or suppress US viewpoints; Breton was described by a State Department official as a “mastermind of the Digital Services Act.”