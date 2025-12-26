Gold Soars to Record High; Silver Rises Sharply

By Staff, Agencies

Gold prices reached another all-time high for the second time in one week, during Friday’s trading session, according to market data.

As of 05:49 GMT, February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were up 0.86% from the previous close, rising $38.6 to $4,541 per troy ounce.

Earlier in the session, gold prices briefly touched a record $4,561.4 per ounce.

Silver also experienced significant gains, with March futures climbing 4.83% to $75.145 per ounce. Silver prices had earlier set a new record during the session, peaking at $72.485 per ounce.

Gold prices have seen a sharp and steady rise throughout 2025, driven by market volatility and growing demand for safe-haven assets. The rally began gaining momentum in early January, when prices surpassed $4,200 per ounce for the first time.

On March 22, gold reached $4,500 per ounce, marking a significant psychological threshold. The milestone was fueled by a weakening US dollar and ongoing uncertainty in global financial markets.

By mid-February, geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine and rising West Asian conflicts, and renewed inflation fears after a 3.4% US CPI increase, drove gold higher as investors sought stability.

These factors drove gold futures past $4,400 on February 14, prompting analysts to forecast sustained strength in the precious metals market as investor sentiment shifted further toward safe-haven assets.