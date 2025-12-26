Please Wait...

Deadly Mosque Attack in Homs Leaves Worshippers Martyred During Friday Prayers

folder_openSyria access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least five people were martyred and dozens more wounded in a terrorist attack on a mosque in the Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers, according to Syrian and regional media.

The blast struck the Imam Ali [AS] Mosque in the Wadi Al-Dhahab neighborhood while worshippers were gathered for weekly prayers.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that preliminary figures indicate at least five worshippers were martyred and 21 others sustained injuries.

Regional broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, citing local sources, said the attacker was believed to be a suicide bomber who detonated explosives inside the mosque as Friday prayers were underway.

Syrian sources described the incident as a terrorist attack and said security forces have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the bombing. Emergency responders were deployed to evacuate the injured, secure the area, and provide medical assistance.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. 

This item is being updated

Syria homs TerroristAttacks FridayPrayers

Comments

