Zelensky Confirms Planned Meeting with Trump Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks, a development that may signal renewed diplomatic engagement as the year draws to a close.

In a statement published on Telegram, Zelensky said the two leaders had agreed to meet “at the highest level” in the near future, emphasizing the urgency of the timing and noting that “much can be decided before the New Year.”

His remarks followed a briefing by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Council, regarding his recent contacts with American officials.

The planned meeting comes against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic activity related to the conflict in Ukraine. On December 22–23, representatives from Kiev and Moscow participated in talks hosted by the United States, which focused on exploring possible avenues toward a negotiated settlement.

Analysts view a direct meeting between Zelensky and Trump as a potentially consequential step that could influence the direction of the conflict and future diplomatic efforts. The developments are being closely monitored by Turkey, which has consistently advocated for dialogue and regional stability and has played an active role in diplomatic initiatives concerning the Black Sea region.

While details regarding the agenda and location of the meeting have not yet been disclosed, the confirmation underscores ongoing international efforts to reassess diplomatic options as the conflict continues.