“Israel” Launches New Airstrikes Across Lebanon in Ceasefire Violation

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has launched another round of airstrikes against Lebanon, in what Lebanese media describe as a blatant violation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

“Israeli” aircraft carried out strikes on Friday across several areas in southern Lebanon, including the outskirts of Basalya in the Jezzine district and the Shmein area in the Shebaa Heights.

Additional heavy airstrikes were reported in the Hermel highlands in eastern Lebanon.

In southern Lebanon the region experienced a series of intense and continuous air raids, noting that the pace of “Israeli” attacks was high. Most of the strikes were reportedly concentrated north of the Litani River.

Specific incidents included an “Israeli” drone strike in the Shebaa Heights, fighter jets hitting the outskirts of Basalyah, and an “Israeli” aircraft dropping a sound bomb near the water spring in Odaisseh.

In addition, “Israeli” occupation forces positioned at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site fired heavy machine guns at the outskirts of Kfarchouba.

The attacks come amid repeated “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire announced on November 27, 2024, as well as ongoing breaches of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty, according to Lebanese sources.