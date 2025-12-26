Family Raises Alarm Over Al Mayadeen Journalist Mohammad Faraj

By Staff, Agencies

The family of Al Mayadeen journalist Mohammad Faraj has issued a statement expressing serious concern over his health following his detention, urging the relevant authorities to immediately clarify his legal status and ensure his safety.

According to the statement, the family was able to see Faraj on Thursday for the first time since his detention on December 12.

They said he appeared to be in poor physical and mental condition, raising “legitimate concerns” about his well-being.

The family also noted the wide public attention surrounding his case and acknowledged the many supporters closely following developments.

The statement stressed that from the outset, the family sought to handle the matter calmly and with restraint out of respect for Jordanian state institutions, relying on assurances received through various contacts that Faraj’s detention conditions were acceptable.

However, the family revealed that Faraj remains unaware of his place of detention and has not been informed of any official charges.

They said he firmly denies committing any act warranting detention, emphasizing that expressing political views or supporting resistance to occupation should not be treated as a criminal offense.

The family warned that continuing to hold Faraj without charges or clear legal justification raises serious questions about the legality of his detention.

They called on the competent authorities to immediately clarify his legal situation, guarantee his physical and psychological safety, and respect his constitutional and legal rights.

The statement concluded by thanking all those who have shown solidarity during what the family described as a difficult ordeal.