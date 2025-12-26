Russia Warns Citizens Against Travel To Germany Over Harassment

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Germany, warning that they may face persecution based on nationality.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited what she described as repeated cases of “unjustified harassment” of Russians by German authorities under the pretext of EU sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Zakharova said the measures extend even to goods legally purchased for personal use within the EU.

According to her, German customs officials have seized items worth more than €300 from Russian citizens as they leave the country, causing travelers to miss flights due to lengthy checks and forcing them to buy new tickets.

She added that Moscow has formally raised the issue with German authorities but received no response.

Public figures have also been affected, Zakharova claimed, citing the case of Zenit St. Petersburg head coach Sergey Semak.

Earlier this month, his wife, Anna Semak, said on social media that German officials at Munich airport fined the couple and confiscated shoes, glasses, and a scarf they had purchased.

“We strongly urge citizens of our country to refrain from traveling to Germany unless absolutely necessary,” Zakharova said.

She accused Berlin of turning Germany into a “lawless territory” for Russians, alleging that law enforcement officers are deliberately targeting them.

Germany has been one of Ukraine’s main supporters in the EU since the escalation of the conflict in 2022, providing nearly €44 billion in aid, and has repeatedly described Russia as a major security threat.