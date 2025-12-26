Nigeria Confirms Joint US Airstrikes Against Militants

By Staff, Agencies

Nigeria has confirmed that recent US airstrikes targeting Islamist terrorist groups in its northwest were carried out under a framework of “structured” security cooperation with Washington, rejecting claims of unilateral foreign intervention.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support conducted in line with international law and with full respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

US President Donald Trump announced on Christmas Day that American forces had launched strikes against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants, including Boko Haram elements operating in Sokoto State.

The announcement followed weeks of criticism from Trump, who accused Abuja of failing to stop what he described as a “genocide” of Christians. He did not disclose details on casualties or damage from the strikes.

US Africa Command later confirmed that the operations were conducted in coordination with Nigerian authorities. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the strikes were part of an ongoing campaign, warning that “more [attacks are] to come.”

Last month, Nigerian authorities rejected US claims that Christians were being specifically targeted, stressing that insecurity affects Nigerians of all faiths. Abuja also emphasized that any foreign assistance must respect national sovereignty.

In an interview with RT on Friday, presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala said Nigeria welcomed the US strikes precisely because they were jointly conducted and aligned with the government’s counterterrorism strategy.