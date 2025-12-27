Trump Rejects to Follow “Israel”: No for Somaliland’s Recognition

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would not follow "Israel’s" recent move to recognize Somaliland, but added that the matter remains under review.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump was asked if he would recognize Somaliland. He initially responded, “No, comma, not at this…” before cutting himself off and saying, “Just say, ‘No.’” He added, “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”

When asked about Somaliland's offer to host a US military port, Trump dismissed the proposal, responding dismissively, “Big deal.” “Everything is under study,” he continued. “We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions, and they turn out to be correct.”

Trump’s remarks suggest that his potential return to the White House could bring a cautious approach to diplomatic recognition of breakaway regions. While “Israel” has moved to officially recognize Somaliland, the United States has not shifted its long-standing position of support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

His statement aligns with his past approach of transactional diplomacy, in which strategic gains are often weighed over traditional alliances or symbolic decisions.

Somaliland, a self-declared independent region in the Horn of Africa, has been seeking international recognition since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Despite maintaining its own government, military, and currency, it has not been officially recognized by any country until “Israel's” move.

The region has argued that it provides greater stability and governance than Somalia, and its leaders have increasingly appealed to Western nations for diplomatic recognition and defense partnerships.

“Israel” became the first entity to formally recognize Somaliland on December 26, triggering diplomatic criticism from Somalia, Turkey, Egypt, and many African Union members. The move was widely seen as part of “Israel's” broader strategy to expand its geopolitical alliances across Africa.