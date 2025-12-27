Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Ready for Next Inevitable War with the US and “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, has said the country is preparing continuously for what he described as an inevitable future war with the United States and “Israel,” stressing that Yemeni resistance will neither be halted nor disarmed.

Speaking in a televised address on Friday, Sayyed Al-Houthi said Yemen is working “day and night” to prepare for the next phase of confrontation, citing what he described as ongoing plans by its adversaries. His remarks followed statements by “Israeli” war minister Israel Katz, who pledged to continue military operations against several countries, including Yemen, in response to Sanaa’s pro-Palestine actions.

Sayyed Al-Houthi warned that silence in the face of US and “Israeli” regional projects would only encourage further aggression across the Arab and Muslim world, calling on societies to remain alert, vigilant, and prepared. He said US military power had failed to deter Yemeni actions, despite air, naval and aerial bombardments, and that Yemen’s missile, drone, and maritime operations in support of Palestinians continued until a ceasefire was announced.

The Ansarullah leader also cautioned against what he described as US-“Israeli” efforts to reshape the Middle East, pointing to public calls from Washington and Tel Aviv to alter the regional order. He urged Arab and Muslim countries to confront these plans rather than remain passive, warning that acceptance of ideas such as a so-called “Greater ‘Israel’” would amount to subjugation of the region.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously spoken of his support for the concept of “Greater ‘Israel’,” framing it as a historical and spiritual mission encompassing occupied Palestinian territories and parts of neighboring states.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further accused the US and “Israeli” entity, along with their regional partners, of attempting to normalize killing and violations in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, warning that such normalization would make violence appear acceptable. He described it as dangerous that blame is often directed at those opposing these actions rather than at those carrying them out.

Rejecting calls to disarm resistance groups, Sayyed Al-Houthi said such demands are intended to leave the region defenseless and unable to confront American and “Israeli” aggression. He added that submission is falsely portrayed as a solution, while in reality it deepens dependency and exploitation.

Yemen’s position follows months of heightened confrontation triggered by the war in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, more than 70,000 Palestinians have been martyred before a fragile ceasefire, brokered by the United States, was reached last October.

In response to the Gaza war, Yemeni forces launched a pro-Palestine campaign in November 2023, targeting “Israeli”-linked shipping and striking sites in occupied territories. The US and “Israeli” entity responded with repeated airstrikes across Yemen, while Washington deployed aircraft carriers to the region.

In May, Yemen and the United States reached a ceasefire mediated by Oman, following sustained bombardment and retaliatory strikes. Yemen has since halted its operations against “Israel” as of October 10, while warning that it remains ready to resume military action in support of Palestinians if the truce collapses.