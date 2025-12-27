New York Declares Emergency as Winter Storm Devin Brings Travel Disruptions

By Staff, Agencies

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as Winter Storm Devin approached the region, with forecasts warning of significant snowfall and hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm alerts Friday afternoon, cautioning that the system would create dangerous travel conditions across the Great Lakes, the northern Mid-Atlantic, and southern New England through Saturday morning.

Snowfall totals of between five and eight inches are expected in parts of the affected areas, while western Pennsylvania is forecast to face icy conditions and possible ice accumulation.

The powerful post-Christmas storm has already disrupted travel across the northeastern United States.

By Friday evening, approximately 1,600 flights nationwide had been canceled and more than 7,400 delayed, according to data from flight-tracking service FlightAware, as the blizzard continued to intensify and impact major transportation routes.