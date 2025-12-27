Trump Expects to Talk to Putin

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he will likely speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the near future to discuss the Ukraine conflict. His comments come as the US leader is expected to hold talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky this weekend.

In an interview with Politico, Trump suggested that “it’s going to go good with Putin,” adding that he expects to speak with him “soon, as much as I want.” He would not elaborate on when the talks would take place, or whether they would be before or after negotiations with Zelensky.

The last Putin-Trump phone call took place on October 16, when the Russian leader congratulated the US president on helping to mediate a peace agreement in Gaza. At the same time, Moscow and Washington have maintained active contacts over Ukraine, with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, holding five-hour talks with Putin over the Ukraine conflict at the Kremlin in early December.

The Trump-Zelensky meeting in Florida on Sunday will focus on territorial issues – particularly regarding Russia’s Donbass – which remain the main stumbling block in talks to end the conflict, according to the Ukrainian leader. Zelensky also said he would bring up the idea of a referendum on territorial concessions to Russia if Moscow agrees to a ceasefire of 60 days or longer.

Moscow, however, has dismissed the referendum idea as a ploy to buy time to rearm and regroup, stressing that Donetsk and Lugansk Regions are inalienable parts of Russia.

Earlier this week, Zelensky unveiled a plan that proposes to freeze the conflict along current front lines in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions and requires Russian forces to withdraw from several Ukrainian regions. Zelensky has also demanded “Article 5-like” security guarantees from the US, NATO, and European states.

Moscow insists that a sustainable settlement is only possible if Ukraine renounces its NATO membership aspirations, commits to demilitarization and denazification, and recognizes the new territorial reality on the ground.