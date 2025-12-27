Iran Slams Terrorist Attack on Worshippers in Syria’s Homs

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on worshippers at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib [AS] Mosque in Syria’s Homs Province that left many martyred and injured during Friday prayers.

Addressing the tragedy in a statement, spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei recalled the principled stance of the Islamic Republic in unequivocally condemning all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.

He emphasized the responsibility of all parties that, through illegal interventions, including violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the occupation of parts of the country, had created conditions for the continued existence, growth, and spread of terrorism and extremism.

The official was referring to continued military intervention in the Arab country by the "Israeli" occupation and the United States.

The US has sharply escalated strikes on Syria’s civilian and defensive infrastructure while expanding occupied areas under the pretext of preventing violence spillover, and has recently targeted alleged Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group] positions amid speculation it seeks to reestablish a broader military presence in the country.

Baghaei called for identification and punishment of the perpetrators of the Friday attack and those ordering it, underscoring the responsibility of Syria’s new authorities in this regard.

The official finally expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the survivors.

The attack hit a mosque in Homs’ Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood, with Syria’s SANA reporting the death toll rising from five to eight and injuries revised to 18; authorities labeled it a terrorist attack as investigations began and emergency teams evacuated the wounded and secured the area.

Citing a security source, SANA said preliminary investigations indicated the explosion was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque, after initial reports had linked the blast to a bomber.

In a statement on Telegram, the so-called Saraya Ansar al-Sunna group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its members had detonated multiple explosive devices inside the mosque. The group had previously claimed responsibility for a church bombing in Damascus in June.