Iran To Attend Trilateral Naval Drill

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Islamic Republic plans to participate in an upcoming trilateral naval exercise, as part of broader efforts to expand regional and international naval cooperation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Iran’s northern port city of Nowshahr on Friday, Rear Admiral Irani said the Navy has so far played an active role in 12 different international events during the current Persian year.

He noted that these events have included scientific, professional, and sports activities, as well as participation in regional and extra-regional naval drills.

The Iranian commander added that within the framework of economic agreements, the Iranian Navy’s 103rd naval flotilla is set to take part in one of these exercises in the near future.

He said the flotilla is currently en route to the drill and that the Iranian forces are expected to join the exercise within the coming week.

Rear Admiral Irani further stated that “In addition to international drills, the Navy has planned to hold exercises in neighboring countries and in the oceanic region.”

The commander finally unveiled plans for a trilateral naval drill, noting that the exercise will be held in the near future with the participation of a larger number of countries.