Press Under Fire: Palestinian Union Condemns ’Israel’ For Brutally Silencing Press

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has condemned the "Israeli" entity for pursuing a systematic policy of targeting journalists, saying violence against the press has intensified sharply in 2025 as part of an effort to prevent Palestinian reporting.

In a statement released on Friday, the syndicate’s Freedoms Committee said "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] had moved from restricting journalistic work to a policy of “silencing the press through killing, injury, and permanent disability.”

The committee said the aim was to prevent documentation of events on the ground and to undermine the Palestinian narrative.

According to the syndicate, by the end of November 2025, at least 76 Palestinian journalists had been killed or wounded by IOF.

The committee described the figure as a “dangerous indicator” of an escalating targeting policy, adding that journalists were no longer “potential targets,” but had become “confirmed and frequent targets.”

The statement said the occupation entity had carried out targeted assassinations of journalists in the Gaza Strip over the past year, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, while falsely accusing some journalists of affiliation with Gaza’s Hamas Resistance movement.

It added that, despite repeated condemnation by press freedom organizations, the IOF had not arrested or charged any of its troops over killing the journalists.

The syndicate said the targeting of journalists intensified during the war of genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023, but noted that dozens of Arab journalists had been killed by the IOF over the past two decades, including veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead in the occupied West Bank in 2022.

Muhammad al-Lahham, head of the syndicate’s Freedoms Committee, said the scale and consistency of the attacks amounted to international crimes.

He described the events of the past year as constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity, arguing that journalists were being targeted, despite their being a protected group, under an official policy to silence the media.

Al-Lahham rejected claims that journalists were unintentionally caught in hostilities, instead pointing to a deliberate operational doctrine based on the principle of “no witnesses, no narrative, no image.”

In December, Reporters Without Borders said the IOF had killed more journalists in 2025 than any other party, describing the year as one of repeated mass targeting, including attacks on tents, hospitals, and press gatherings.

The organization warned that Palestine had become one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.

The syndicate noted that many Al Jazeera journalists had been killed in "Israeli" attacks, in some cases alongside family members.

In August, al-Sharif and three other Al Jazeera journalists were killed in strikes in Gaza. They were among nearly 300 journalists and media workers killed over 26 months of war, according to Shireen.ps, a monitoring website.

Beyond fatalities, the committee documented a rise in severe and permanent injuries, including amputations, paralysis, and blindness caused by strikes to vital parts of the body. It said journalists also faced threats from illegal "Israeli" settlers.

The report highlighted April and May as a period of deliberate media massacres.

On April 7 and 8, "Israeli" strikes hit a journalists’ tent at Nasser Hospital, wounding nine reporters and destroying equipment, with several later dying of their injuries.

The committee said the repeated use of heavy weaponry against journalists amounted to a complex war crime and collective targeting of the press.

By mid-2025, the syndicate said clear patterns of permanent disability had emerged among journalists, citing cases of blindness, amputation, and paralysis.

It added that most attacks occurred while journalists were clearly identifiable, wearing press badges and protective gear, and working in known media locations, underscoring a sustained assault on Palestinian press.