South Korea Seeks UN Role in Reviving Dialogue with North Korea

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has reportedly asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to consider visiting North Korea as part of broader efforts to restart dialogue with Pyongyang, according to sources cited on Friday.

The request was made during a meeting between Wi and Guterres in New York on December 18, where the two discussed cooperation between South Korea and the United Nations and exchanged views on issues related to the Korean Peninsula.

During the talks, Wi is said to have delivered a letter from President Lee Jae Myung urging the UN chief to take an active role in encouraging North Korea’s return to negotiations, including through a potential visit.

South Korea’s presidential office declined to provide further details of the meeting, stating only that both sides shared views on the importance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The United Nations also refrained from commenting on the matter. Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary general, said there was “no comment” when asked about the meeting by Yonhap News Agency.