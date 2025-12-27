Imam Khamenei: Iran Spearheads Confrontation with Dominance-Seeking System

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is spearheading the fight against a world system that dominance-seeking powers seek to create.

The Leader made the comments in a message to the annual gathering of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe on Saturday.

Imam Khamenei pointed to the US-backed “Israeli” aggression on Iran back in June, stressing that the invaders “were defeated by the initiative, courage, and sacrifice of the youth of Islamic Iran.”

His Eminence further stated that “the Iranian nation's victory in the 12-day imposed war proved that the Iranian nation, by utilizing its capabilities and reliance on their faith and righteous deeds can stand up to the corrupt and oppressive arrogant powers.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei asserted that the martyrdom of a number of scientists, generals, and a group of civilian Iranians has not been able to and nor will it be able to stop the brave Iranian youth.

“The families of those martyrs are themselves among the pioneers of the movement,” His Eminence mentioned, affirming that “The Iranian people, relying on their capabilities, faith, and good deeds, can stand firm against corrupt and oppressive powers and deliver the message of Islamic values to the world louder than ever before.”

The Leader also highlighted that “This is about confronting the unjust order and the dominance-seeking hegemonic powers in the current world, and the need to turn to a just national and international Islamic system. This is the great cause that Islamic Iran has raised its flag and has angered the corrupt and corrupt bullies.”“Today’s urgent need is for a just Islamic system both nationally and internationally. You students, especially those abroad, have a share in this great task. Surrender