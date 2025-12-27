Maduro Rejects US Pressure: Venezuela Will Not Be Subjugated or Plundered

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned that the United States will not succeed in turning Venezuela into a colony or exploiting its natural resources, reaffirming the country’s sovereignty amid rising tensions with Washington.

Speaking on state broadcaster Venezolana de Television on Friday, Maduro urged US politicians in Washington, DC, to abandon what he described as failed strategies pursued against Venezuela over the past 25 years. He said that while Caracas remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect, it would not accept coercion or external interference.

“If they are prepared for respectful dialogue, they will always find a president here who represents his people and is willing to seek paths toward peace, cooperation and prosperity,” Maduro said. At the same time, he dismissed what he called US attempts to spread false narratives about Venezuela, insisting that such efforts would not succeed.

Maduro emphasized that the Venezuelan people have demonstrated their ability to chart their own course, repeating in English that it is “impossible” for the US government to fabricate an alternative reality for the country.

His remarks come as the United States has increased its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying warships and troops at levels not seen in decades. US forces have also reportedly destroyed at least 28 vessels described as “drug boats” in international waters since September, resulting in more than 100 deaths.

Tensions have further escalated following recent actions targeting Venezuelan oil shipments. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced the seizure of a sanctioned tanker carrying Venezuelan crude. Additional vessels, including the Panamanian-flagged tanker Centuries and the supertanker Bella 1, were also seized while en route to Venezuela.

Caracas has condemned these actions as the “theft and hijacking” of its oil resources and has vowed to pursue legal remedies against Washington, including filing a formal complaint with the United Nations.