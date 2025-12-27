IRG Holds Large Scale Drills in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [RG] has held a large-scale military exercise dubbed “Towards Holy Al-Quds” in various regions in Tehran Province.

The deputy commander of the IRG’s Tharallah Headquarters in Tehran Province said the exercise involved ground, air and intelligence units and focused on rapid troop deployment, swift positioning in designated operational zones, and the execution of defensive scenarios.

According to the general, the results of the exercise demonstrated a high level of preparedness among IRG forces to respond to potential security threats.

The official emphasized that the defensive capability of IRG units stationed in the capital region forms part of Iran’s broader security strategy to maintain internal stability and deter destabilizing actions. He added that this preparedness is based on continuous training, organizational cohesion, and public support.

Meanwhile, the commander of the IRG’s Sayyed Al-Shohada Complex in Tehran Province provided further details on the exercise, noting that “Towards Holy Al-Quds 16” was designed and conducted in two phases. The first phase, titled “Show of Strength,” took place in early December with the participation of all Basij battalions across the province.

The second phase, he said, focused on defensive operations and included the execution of five simulated defense missions across seven operational axes. During this stage, Basij forces conducted planned maneuvers using military equipment and live ammunition to assess their field readiness under conditions close to real-world scenarios.