Son of Gaza Doctor Abu Safiya Demands His Immediate Release

By Staff, Agencies

One year after “Israeli” occupation forces abducted Dr. Hussam Idris Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, his son has demanded his immediate release.

Marking the anniversary of his father’s abduction, Elias Abu Safiya shared a statement on X on Saturday, recalling the moment his father was taken by “Israeli” forces amid the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system.

“A year has passed since the detention of my father, in this white coat, he walked alone amidst death, destruction, and in front of tanks, not because he was fearless, but because his oath and his humanity were greater than any fear,” Elias wrote.

“He refused to abandon the children and the wounded at hospital, and for that, he was detained,” he added.

Alongside his statement, Elias shared an image of Gaza reduced to rubble by ‘Israeli’ attacks, saying “this image” stands as proof of his father’s courage and captures the moment that led to his unjust arrest.

“A full year of injustice has passed. Today, we ask for nothing but his freedom. Please share his story to keep his voice alive,” he wrote.

Dr. Abu Safiya was abducted on December 27, 2024, after “Israeli” occupation forces set fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital during their assault on northern Gaza.

Since then, he has been held in “Israeli” prisons for a full year, amid persistent reports of abuse, violence, and torture at the hands of “Israeli” prison guards.

Over this period, he has reportedly been transferred between the “Sde Teiman” concentration camp and Ofer prison, while “Israeli” authorities have repeatedly refused to provide clear information about his whereabouts or condition.

His lawyer, Ghaid Qassem, has only been allowed to meet him on rare occasions, each visit revealing a worsening state of health and visible signs of torture.

In September, Qassem reported that Dr. Abu Safiya was suffering from severe skin diseases and had lost a significant amount of weight.

“Dr. Abu Safiya and other prisoners are in dire need of dermatologists and medicines to treat widespread skin diseases and infections,” he warned.

The continued imprisonment of Dr. Abu Safiya has drawn international condemnation, particularly because of his role in documenting “Israel’s” systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system and exposing the deliberate targeting of medical infrastructure during the genocide. Despite repeated calls for his release, “Israeli” authorities have ignored all appeals.

His name has appeared several times on lists of abductees proposed for release, including during negotiations for abductee-captive exchanges and under the terms of the October 10 ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and “Israel”.

None of these efforts resulted in his freedom. Instead, days after “Israeli” occupation officials indicated he might be released, his so-called “administrative detention” was extended for another six months.