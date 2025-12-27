“Israeli” Strike Injures UN Peacekeeper in Southern Lebanon, UN Calls for Halt to Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] reported that a “Israeli” strike in southern Lebanon injured a peacekeeper, renewing calls for Tel Aviv to halt aggressive actions in the region.

UNIFIL said in a statement on Friday that heavy machine-gun fire from “Israeli” positions south of the demarcation line struck near a patrol investigating a roadblock in the village of Bastarra, following a nearby grenade explosion. While no UN equipment was damaged, one peacekeeper sustained a minor ear concussion.

A separate incident occurred the same day in Kfarchouba, where another patrol on routine operations came under “close-range” fire from “Israeli” forces. UNIFIL emphasized that both patrols’ movements had been communicated to the “Israeli” military in advance, following standard coordination procedures.

“Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701,” the mission said, urging “Israeli” forces to cease aggressive behavior toward UN personnel. Resolution 1701, which brokered the 2006 ceasefire, calls on Tel Aviv to respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

UNIFIL noted that this incident follows a series of attacks on its personnel in southern Lebanon. Earlier this month, its peacekeepers came under fire, and in October, a UN member was injured by a grenade dropped near a UN position.

Tensions have been rising in southern Lebanon as “Israeli” forces carry out near-daily airstrikes, claiming to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

Since the truce took effect last year, “Israeli” attacks have martyred more than 340 Lebanese civilians. Between October 2023 and November 2024, strikes martyred over 3,961 people in Lebanon, including 736 women, 248 children and 222 health and rescue workers, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Under the truce, “Israeli” forces were expected to withdraw fully from southern Lebanon by January, but their presence continues at five border outposts.

On December 18, representatives from France, Saudi Arabia and the United States met in Paris with the Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] leadership to discuss a roadmap for disarming Hezbollah. The resistance group has reiterated that it will not lay down its arms as long as “Israel” occupies southern Lebanon and continues attacks in the area.