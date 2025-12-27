Hezbollah Condemns Terrorist Bombing of Imam Ali Mosque in Homs

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benovelent, the Most Compassionate

Statement issued by Hezbollah regarding the bombing of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) Mosque in Homs:

Hezbollah condemns the terrorist act that targeted worshippers at the Imam Ali (peace be upon him) Mosque in the Syrian city of Homs, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of dozens. It strongly denounces this heinous crime that struck believers on the blessed Friday during the sacred month of Rajab.

Hezbollah affirms that the criminal hands that extended to one of the houses of God reflect the identity of these killers, who do not believe in sanctities nor in intellectual and religious diversity, and who adopt a discourse of hatred, exclusion, and rejection of the other, in service of American and “Israeli” projects.

Hezbollah calls for exposing the perpetrators from these deviant groups, bringing them to justice, and imposing the harshest penalties upon them.

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, praying to God Almighty to grant mercy to the martyrs, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and stability, progress, and prosperity to the Syrian people.