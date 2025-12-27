STC Calls For Mass Rally In Seiyun Amid Hadhramaut Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has called on its supporters in Yemen’s Wadi Hadhramaut to stage a large public rally on Sunday in the city of Seiyun, amid escalating political and security tensions in the province.

STC-affiliated media described the planned gathering, to be held at the sit-in square near the Saudi border, as a “major million-strong popular rally.”

The call follows what the council described as repeated Saudi requests for the STC to withdraw from Hadhramaut to prevent further escalation.

In its statement, the STC said the rally aims to reaffirm popular support for the council, renew confidence in its president, Aidrous al-Zubaidi, and demonstrate alignment behind the Southern Armed Forces.

The council framed the mobilization as taking place at a “pivotal stage” for southern Yemen.

At the same time, the STC stressed openness to dialogue, saying it remains willing to engage in arrangements that ensure the south’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

It also expressed appreciation for mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to resolve differences and unify positions.

The STC maintains significant influence across parts of southern Yemen and has been involved in ongoing disputes over governance and security in Hadhramaut.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen said developments in Hadhramaut and al-Mahra are being closely monitored.

In a statement, the envoy reiterated calls for restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue, urging all parties to avoid actions that could further complicate the situation and to support efforts toward a comprehensive political solution.