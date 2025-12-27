RSF Accused Of Ethnically Motivated Killings In West Darfur

By Staff, Agencies

More than 200 civilians, including women and children, have been deliberately killed in a wave of ethnically motivated attacks in western Darfur, the Sudan Doctors Network has reported.

According to survivor testimonies collected from displaced people who fled to refugee camps in Tine, eastern Chad, the attacks were carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the towns of Ambro, Serba, and Abu Qumra.

Victims were reportedly targeted explicitly because of their ethnic background, constituting what the network described as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The findings align with growing evidence of systematic ethnic cleansing campaigns across Darfur since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023.

International investigations have previously linked the RSF — which emerged from the Janjaweed militias — to mass atrocities against non-Arab communities, particularly the Masalit, Zaghawa, and Fur groups.

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in displacement toward neighboring Chad, with civilians describing “extremely dire” conditions in refugee camps.

These include acute shortages of food and clean water, the collapse of health services, and a lack of adequate shelter.

The Sudan Doctors Network warned that the situation poses an immediate threat to thousands of lives, especially children, women, and the elderly.

It stressed the urgent need for humanitarian access and international protection for displaced populations as violence and insecurity continue unabated.