UK Records Highest-Ever Weapons Exports In 2025

By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom recorded its highest level of weapons exports in 2025 since official records began in 1983, according to a statement issued Friday by the British Defense Ministry.

London secured £20 billion ($27 billion) in arms sales this year, marking a historic peak for the British defense industry.

The ministry attributed much of this growth to rising global demand following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Half of the total exports stemmed from a £10 billion ($13.5 billion) agreement with Norway to supply at least five Type 26 frigates.

UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said the deal would help “better equip our combined navies to counter the threat from Russia in the North Atlantic.”

The ministry also confirmed what it described as the largest fighter jet deal “in a generation,” involving the sale of 20 Typhoon aircraft to Türkiye for £8 billion ($10.8 billion), aimed at strengthening NATO’s southern flank.

Pollard stated that London is committed to maintaining its position as a global leader in defense exports, adding that further deals are expected in 2026.

The UK has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022, providing £21.8 billion ($29.5 billion) in military and financial assistance.

Last month, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £26 billion ($34.4 billion) in tax increases, partly to raise defense spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027.

Russia has criticized Britain and other European states for what it calls aggressive militarization, warning it could fuel broader conflict.