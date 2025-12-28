Sheikh Qassem: No Retreat, No Surrender as Lebanon Faces US and “Israeli”-Driven Turmoil

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Speaking at an event organized by Hezbollah to mark the anniversary of the passing of the founding jihadi and Resistance commander Hajj Mohammad Hassan Yaghi, known as Hajj Abu Salim, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem reflected on a life shaped early on by faith, conviction and unwavering commitment to the Resistance.

Recalling his formative years, His Eminence stressed that “Hajj Abu Salim was on the path of authentic Islam from a very young age. This was not something he discovered later in life, it was the foundation that guided his choices and defined his direction.”

He noted that this early clarity of belief remained a constant throughout his journey, influencing both his personal conduct and his role within the Resistance.

Turning to his contributions during the movement’s foundational period, the Hezbollah Secretary General highlighted that “Hajj Abu Salim was among the first to welcome the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, at a time when the Resistance was taking shape and needed men who understood the meaning of commitment and responsibility.”

He explained that this trust later translated into formal leadership roles, as “the Shura Council chose him to represent Hezbollah in the Baalbek–Hermel region from 1992 to 1996, and again from 2000 to 2005, a reflection of the confidence placed in his judgment and dedication.”

Addressing the intellectual and spiritual influences that molded his character, the Resistance leader noted that “Hajj Abu Salim drew his inspiration from great figures of faith and struggle, foremost among them the martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqir Al-Sadr, Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, Imam Khomeini, and Imam Khamenei.”

His Eminence added that these role models shaped his understanding of Islam as a path of action, sacrifice and responsibility, not merely belief.

Addressing the broader political and security landscape, Sheikh Qassem warned that Lebanon is facing an exceptionally dangerous phase, stressing that “Lebanon today is in the eye of the storm, and the real source of this instability is the United States and ‘Israel’.”

He explained that the pressure being exerted on the country is neither accidental nor disconnected from wider regional designs, but part of a deliberate strategy targeting Lebanon’s sovereignty and decision-making.

Expanding on this point, His Eminence stated plainly that “the United States wants full control over Lebanon, and it seeks to achieve this control through ‘Israel’.”

His Eminence framed US involvement not as mediation or support, but as direct interference aimed at reshaping Lebanon’s political and security balance in favor of the occupation.

Turning to Hezbollah’s role, the Resistance leader reaffirmed that “our path in Lebanon is clear, bright and luminous. This Resistance liberated Lebanon, not only the South, but the country as a whole, in cooperation with the army, the people and all national factions.”

He stressed that this achievement was collective and national, rooted in partnership rather than unilateral action.

Sheikh Qassem then addressed the recurring calls for disarmament, rejecting them outright and situating them within a broader hostile agenda.

“Disarmament is an American and ‘Israeli’ project, even if today it is being presented under the slogan of exclusivity of weapons,” he said, warning that changing terminology does not alter intentions.

He further cautioned that “raising the issue of weapons while ‘Israeli’ aggression continues means, whether intentionally or not, serving ‘Israel’s’ interests.”

Explaining the deeper implications of this project, the Hezbollah Secretary General said that “disarmament is not a technical or internal matter. It is part of a scheme to strip Lebanon of its military strength, weaken the capabilities of a large segment of its people and create discord with the Amal Movement.”

He added that the plan also aims “to drive a wedge between the Resistance and the people, keep the occupation of the five points in place, and allow that occupation to continue killing without accountability or oversight.”

Referring directly to the occupation, Sheikh Qassem posed a pointed question: “‘Israel’ occupies, but the real question is how long this occupation can last.”

Drawing on historical experience, he reminded the audience that “the occupation may believe it is achieving gains, but we have forty-two years of experience proving that we have consistently thwarted what ‘Israel’ sought to impose.”

Criticizing the political handling of recent agreements, the Resistance leader said he was “astonished by those who fail to see what ‘Israel’ is aiming for, and instead interpret the agreement by placing additional demands on Hezbollah and on Lebanon.”

His Eminence noted that such positions ignore the actual conduct of the occupation on the ground.

Concluding this segment of his remarks, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that “the Resistance and Lebanon fulfilled their commitments through the state and the army, adhering to the content of the agreement, while ‘Israel’ continued its security incursions and violations inside Lebanese territory.”

Elsewhere in his address, the Sheikh warned against attempts to place the Lebanese army in confrontation with its own society, stressing that external pressure is pushing the state toward a dangerous role reversal.

“They want the Lebanese army to act with a heavy hand against its own people,” he said, cautioning that such a path would undermine both national cohesion and the army’s standing.

Clarifying the context of the army’s recent deployments, His Eminence explained that “what the Lebanese army achieved by deploying south of the Litani River was meant to take place only if ‘Israel’ had honored the ceasefire and fulfilled its obligations, including the issue of detainees.”

He emphasized that the army carried out its duties responsibly, while the occupation continued to violate the very terms that were supposed to regulate the situation.

Addressing mounting political and media pressure on the Resistance and the state, the Hezbollah Secretary General drew a firm line, declaring, “Do not ask anything more from us. And it is not required, nor acceptable, for the state to turn itself into a policeman serving the enemy.”

He stressed that Lebanon’s institutions exist to protect their people and sovereignty, not to enforce the agenda of an occupying power.

Concluding his address, Sheikh Qassem framed the confrontation as one rooted in legitimacy, justice, and belonging, stressing that steadfastness is not a choice but a necessity.

“Because we are the people of this land and we stand for justice, the aggression must come to an end and ‘Israel’ must withdraw,” he said, making clear that the demand for withdrawal is inseparable from Lebanon’s right to sovereignty.

Reaffirming the Resistance’s resolve, His Eminence declared that endurance is a strategic constant, not a temporary posture. “We will defend, we will stand firm, and we will achieve our goals, even if it takes time,” he said, emphasizing that patience and persistence are integral to victory.

Addressing the enemy directly, he added in unmistakable terms, “Ride your fastest horses and unleash all your brutality and crimes. We will not retreat, and we will not surrender.”

Sheikh Qassem also underscored the unity of the Resistance front, stressing that internal cohesion remains a decisive strength.

“The relationship between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement is strong and solid. We remain one hand in confronting the enemy,” he said, rejecting any attempts to fracture this alliance or weaken the national fabric.

Balancing resistance with state-building, the Hezbollah Secretary General reiterated that defending the country does not contradict strengthening its institutions.

“It is our right to defend ourselves, and at the same time, we are partners in building the state and presenting the best possible example,” he stated, framing resistance and governance as complementary rather than conflicting paths.

Highlighting the strategic and national significance of the South, Sheikh Qassem issued a stark warning. “If South Lebanon is lost, there will be no Lebanon left. All Lebanese are concerned with defending it,” he said, portraying the South not as a regional issue but as the country’s first line of defense.

He then laid out clear and non-negotiable priorities for ending the confrontation, stating, “The aggression must stop by air, land and sea. Full withdrawal must be implemented, detainees must be released and the South must be rebuilt.” He stressed that these steps are prerequisites for stability, not bargaining chips.

Addressing political discourse around security arrangements, the Resistance leader drew a firm sequence. “The enemy must implement the agreement and halt its violations. Only then can we talk about a national security strategy that truly serves Lebanon’s interests,” he said, rejecting any attempts to reverse this order.

Sheikh Qassem closed by affirming accountability and unwavering commitment. “This is a position for which we take full responsibility,” he said, before concluding with a declaration of endurance: “In Hezbollah, we will remain strong and courageous defenders, no matter the difficulties and no matter the sacrifices.”