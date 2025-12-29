Lavrov Reaffirms Russia’s Backing of China’s Position on Taiwan

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated Moscow’s firm support for Beijing’s stance on Taiwan, stressing that the island is an inseparable part of China and that Russia opposes any form of Taiwanese independence.

In an interview with the TASS news agency published on Sunday, Lavrov said Russia views the Taiwan issue as China’s internal matter and affirmed that Beijing has the right to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He argued that discussions surrounding Taiwan are often distorted by selective interpretations of facts and detached from political realities.

Lavrov criticized countries that publicly endorse the One-China policy while, in practice, supporting the preservation of the status quo, saying this effectively reflects opposition to China’s national reunification. He added that Taiwan is increasingly being used as an instrument of military and strategic pressure against Beijing, with some Western states benefiting economically by supplying Taipei with advanced weaponry and profiting from its financial resources and technologies.

The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow’s position is grounded in the 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China, which includes a commitment to mutual support in safeguarding national unity and territorial integrity.

Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949, when Nationalist forces retreated to the island after losing the Chinese Civil War. While the United States formally recognizes the One-China policy, it maintains unofficial relations with Taipei, including high-level political contacts, which have drawn repeated objections from Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has consistently stated that China seeks peaceful reunification with Taiwan, while also warning that the use of force remains an option in response to what Beijing describes as separatist activities.

Lavrov’s comments follow Russia’s recent reaffirmation of support for Venezuela amid heightened tensions with the United States, including Washington’s military presence in the Caribbean and the seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers—actions Caracas has condemned as unlawful.