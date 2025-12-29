Sayyed Al-Houthi: Any ‘Israeli’ Presence in Somaliland will Be Considered A Military Target

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi warned that any “Israeli” presence in Somaliland will be considered a military target, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a direct threat to regional security that must be confronted decisively.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sayyed Al-Houthi strongly condemned “Israel’s” formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

He called it an “aggressive Zionist move” aimed at establishing a foothold in the Horn of Africa.

The Yemeni leader further underlined that any “Israeli” presence in Somaliland poses a “direct threat” to regional security, particularly the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping lanes.

He said that “Israel” is seeking to fragment countries in the area as part of a broader plan to reshape the West Asian region.

“This aggressive Zionist move, which aims to find a foothold in Somalia to target the region, and also aims to fragment the countries of the region in a plan that is not limited to Somalia, but whose declared title is changing the Middle East, is something that our entire nation must confront in all forms,” he said.

He dismissed “Israel’s” recognition as “void and has no value in the balance of truth or law,” emphasizing that it comes from an entity he described as lacking legitimacy.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy's declaration in itself is void and has no value in the balance of truth or law; it is an aggression with aggressive goals and a hostile program, coming from a usurping entity that lacks legitimacy for itself, so how can it grant it to others?” he asked.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi called for a unified Arab and Islamic response to support Somalia's sovereignty, urging pressure on collaborators in Somaliland and firm stances from international institutions.

He reiterated Yemen’s solidarity with the Somali people and pledged “all possible supportive measures,” including military action if necessary, to prevent Somaliland from becoming an Israeli military base.

The statement also linked the issue to the broader Palestinian cause, warning that failures to support Palestinians enable further “Israeli” conspiracies against the region.