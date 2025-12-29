Iran: Armed Forces Warn of Crushing Response to Any Hostile Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned that any hostile act against the country will be met with a far harsher, more crushing, and more damaging response, pledging that the military forces will not allow any threat to Iran’s security or its people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces issued the warning in a Monday statement on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the 2009 nationwide pro-establishment rallies on the ninth of the Persian calendar month of Dey, which falls on December 30.

The General Staff commemorated the memory of the country’s eminent martyrs and proud veterans, describing 9 Dey as a historic epic born out of the will of the vigilant Iranian nation.

It said the people, by recognizing the plots of enemies, demonstrated insight and loyalty to the principles while defending revolutionary and religious values through exposing the enemies’ complex and dangerous conspiracies.

The General Staff reassured the Iranian nation that the devoted members of the Armed Forces, with full readiness and authority, would not allow any harm to be inflicted on the country or the security of the people.

It warned that should the enemies commit another miscalculation at any time or place, they would receive blows far stronger, more crushing, and more damaging than before.