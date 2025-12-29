Escalating Militarization: Iron Beam Laser System Integrated into “Israeli” Air Forces

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Security Ministry announced on Sunday that the first operational Iron Beam military system has been delivered to the “Israeli” occupation’s Air Force, marking what officials called a world-first in high-power laser weaponry reaching operational maturity.

Developed by “Rafael Advanced Defense” Systems Ltd., the system has successfully intercepted rockets, mortar shells, and drones during extensive testing.

It will now be integrated into the occupation's multi-layered air defense network, operating alongside the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems.

The move is part of a broader militarization campaign aimed at consolidating “Israel’s” aerial dominance amid its escalating war crimes across the region.

Known in Hebrew as “Or Eitan” [“Eitan’s Light”], the system is named after Captain Eitan Oster, a commander in the Egoz Commando Unit who was eliminated in southern Lebanon in October 2024.

Security Minister Israel Katz called the deployment “a historic occasion,” stating it is “the first time in the world that a high-power laser weapon has reached operational maturity.” He added that the system “changes the rules of the game and sends a clear message to all our enemies… do not test us.”

Amir Baram, Director General of the Security Ministry, said the delivery marks the transition “from development to serial production,” describing the Iron Beam as “only the beginning of the technological revolution.”

He emphasized its potential to reshape the cost balance between threats and the interception technologies used to neutralize them.

The Iron Beam laser system is designed to supplement existing missile-based batteries such as the Iron Dome, targeting smaller projectiles and unmanned aerial threats.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on interceptors, the laser system uses a focused energy beam, allowing for rapid engagement without the risk of ammunition depletion, provided there is a continuous energy source.

Officials claimed the weapon is a “game-changer” in projectile defense, particularly due to its potential for significantly lower interception costs. However, experts also note that its performance may be compromised under low-visibility conditions, such as heavy cloud cover or adverse weather.

The Iron Beam has been under development for over a decade, first unveiled in 2014. After completing its testing phase, it was declared operational in September and was formally handed over to the “Israeli” military at the end of December.