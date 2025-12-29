Please Wait...

Trump Signals Willingness to Visit Ukraine if It Helps Advance Peace Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he is open to visiting Ukraine if doing so would help secure an agreement to end the war, though he stressed that his main focus is finalizing a deal rather than travel.

Speaking on Sunday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said he would not rule out a trip to Ukraine. “I have no problem with doing it,” he said, while adding that he does not currently expect such a visit and would prefer to conclude an agreement without it.

Trump also said he would be willing to address Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, if that could help advance peace efforts. “I’ve offered to go and speak to their parliament, if that would help,” he said, prompting Zelensky to respond by welcoming the idea.

Emphasizing that ending the fighting and saving lives is his top priority, Trump said he would be prepared to visit Ukraine if it could make a tangible difference. “If it would help save 25,000 lives a month or whatever it may be, I would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.

Zelensky later said that his talks with Trump in Florida produced meaningful results. Trump also described the meeting as productive, saying there had been significant progress in negotiations aimed at ending the war.

