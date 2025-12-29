One Killed, Another Critically Injured in New Jersey Helicopter Midair Collision

By Staff, Agencies

A midair collision between two helicopters in southern New Jersey on Sunday left one pilot dead and another critically injured, according to authorities.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said emergency crews responded to reports of an aviation accident near Hammonton Municipal Airport at around 11:25 a.m. Footage from the scene showed one helicopter spinning uncontrollably before crashing to the ground, where it caught fire. Firefighters later extinguished the flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter that collided in the air above the airport. Only the pilots were aboard the aircraft. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described a sudden and shocking scene. Sal Silipino, who owns a nearby cafe, said the two pilots were frequent customers who often ate breakfast together. He recalled watching the helicopters take off before seeing one begin to spiral downward, followed shortly by the other. “It was shocking. I’m still shaking,” he said.

Another witness, Hammonton resident Dan Dameshek, told NBC10 he heard a loud snapping sound before seeing both helicopters spin out of control. He said one aircraft flipped upside down almost immediately, while the second appeared stable for a moment before also losing control and plunging toward the ground.

Hammonton, a town of about 15,000 residents in Atlantic County, is located roughly 56 kilometers southeast of Philadelphia and sits near the Pine Barrens, a large forested wilderness area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the crash. Former FAA and NTSB investigator Alan Diehl said investigators would likely examine pilot communications and visibility, noting that most midair collisions stem from failures to “see and avoid” other aircraft. Weather conditions at the time were mostly cloudy, but winds were light and visibility was reported to be good.