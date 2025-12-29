Korea’s Kim Jong Un Oversees Long-Range Cruise Missile Launch

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles on Sunday, in an event that state media hailed as a successful test confirming the reliability of the country’s nuclear deterrent and its counter-attack readiness.

According to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], the launch reaffirmed the integrity of the DPRK’s nuclear power in response to ongoing security threats. This latest missile launch is part of a series of high-profile events attended by Kim, underscoring both military strength and economic development ahead of the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, scheduled for early 2026.

Kim expressed “great satisfaction” as the cruise missiles followed their designated orbit above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target with precision, KCNA reported. The launch, aimed at regularly checking the reliability and rapid response capability of the DPRK’s nuclear deterrent, was “responsible exercise,” the DPRK leader stated.

Emphasizing the country’s strategic priorities, Kim reaffirmed that the DPRK would continue to devote all efforts to the “unlimited” advancement of its nuclear combat force.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Monday that multiple cruise missiles had been detected around 8 a.m. on Sunday, launched from the Sunan area near Pyongyang.

A defense ministry spokesperson claimed the activities “undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.” However, South Korea has engaged in military exercises and security drills with the United States, which the DPRK has repeatedly warned would endanger regional stability.

Last week, KCNA reported that Kim, accompanied by his daughter, had inspected the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine and also observed a test launch of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

Hong Min, a specialist in DPRK affairs at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the recent launch may have involved upgraded cruise missiles capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.