IOF Storm Syrian Quneitra, Abduct Five Youths

By Staff, Agencie

“Israeli” occupation forces have infiltrated an area in the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra and abducted five young men, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The public al-Ikhbariyah Syria television news channel reported that the troops kidnapped the youths, who hailed from Dara’a, while they were in the village of Kudna to search for wild mushrooms on agricultural land.

The development came a day after “Israeli” troops raided the town of Jabata al-Khashab in the northern Quneitra countryside with six military vehicles accompanied by an armored personnel carrier.

“Israeli” machine gunfire targeted Eastern Tal al-Ahmar in the southern Quneitra countryside.

On Friday, “Israeli” forces fired medium-caliber machine guns from the Western Tal Ahmar position toward the Eastern Tal Ahmar region.

No casualties were reported.