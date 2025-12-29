Trump to Meet Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago to Push Gaza Ceasefire’s Second Phase

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is set to meet “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as Washington seeks to revive momentum for a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which faces mounting challenges before entering a complicated second phase.

The first phase of the ceasefire, in place since October, has largely held, but progress has stalled amid mutual accusations. “Israeli” violations, including continued attacks and restrictions, have drawn international scrutiny, while Palestinians remain under siege and face immense humanitarian pressure.

Trump’s proposed 20-point plan for Gaza aims to end Hamas’ governance, rebuild the territory under international supervision, and establish a technocratic Palestinian administration, but critics argue the plan risks sidelining Palestinian sovereignty.

The second phase envisions a demilitarized Gaza overseen by an international body called the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, with a Palestinian committee handling daily governance. The plan calls for reconstruction under a two-year, renewable UN mandate and the creation of an International Stabilization Force to enforce security.

However, the logistics of disarming Hamas, restoring infrastructure, and meeting urgent humanitarian needs remain complex and contentious.

The meeting comes after US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in Florida. While Netanyahu has previously met Trump at Mar-a-Lago, this will be their first in-person discussion since Trump’s visit to “Israel” in October to mark the start of the ceasefire’s first phase.

The fragile ceasefire has yet to bring meaningful relief to Gaza’s civilians, and international observers note that any progress depends on holding “Israeli” forces accountable and addressing the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian population.