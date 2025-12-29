Hebrew Kan: After Somaliland Recognition, ‘Israel’ Eyes South Yemen!

By Staff, Agencies

A report by Hebrew “Kan 11” mentioned that “Israel’s” recognition of Somaliland may mark the beginning of a broader regional strategy, with behind-the-scenes moves suggesting a potential expansion of “Israeli” involvement in southern Yemen.

Roi Kais, head of the Arab affairs desk, reported that while UAE-backed forces in southern Yemen have not officially responded to the recognition of Somaliland, internal discussions suggest they are hoping to be next in line for “Israeli” recognition of an independent southern Yemeni entity.

According to Kais, “Israel's” collaboration with a future independent entity in southern Yemen, if established, could serve as a serious strategic threat to Ansarullah, which controls much of the north. The region’s proximity to the Red Sea only heightens its strategic importance.

Kais pointed out that a review of the regional map reveals the potential impact of an “Israeli” partnership with both Somaliland and southern Yemen separatists. With Ansarullah entrenched in the north, any expansion of “Israeli” or Emirati influence in the south could alter the balance of power in the region.

In recent months, UAE-backed forces in southern Yemen have made gains in the southeast at the expense of Saudi-aligned factions, escalating quiet tensions between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Ansarullah has warned that any “Israeli” presence on what it calls "Somaliland soil" would be treated as a military target. Meanwhile, the US State Department reaffirmed its recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity, which includes Somaliland.

Earlier this month, “Israel” became the second entity after Taiwan to officially recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. The announcement included a joint declaration signed by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

In response, Turkey, Egypt, and Somalia condemned the recognition, stating opposition to acknowledging Somaliland as a sovereign state.