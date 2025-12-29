Iran FM Calls for Yemen’s Unity, Urges Dialogue Amid Southern Clashes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the need to preserve Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity during a series of phone calls with Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday.

He highlighted the importance of implementing a political roadmap, including a ceasefire and a broader negotiated settlement in the coming months, amid rising tensions in southern Yemen.

The escalation began on December 3 when UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council [STC] forces seized control of Hadramout after clashes with Saudi-supported militants and extended their influence into Al-Mahrah, recruiting local forces. Saudi airstrikes targeted STC positions near key oil fields on Friday, although no casualties were reported. The STC has signaled intentions to declare an independent state in southern Yemen.

Araghchi also condemned “Israel’s” attacks on Lebanon, stressing that the international community must hold the “Israeli” entity accountable for its aggression. During talks, the Saudi foreign minister underscored regional consultation and cooperation to maintain peace and stability.

In discussions with UAE’s foreign minister, Araghchi called for all regional countries to support Yemen’s unity and the legitimate demands of its people. He also held phone conversations with Yemen’s Acting Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, urging Yemeni factions to engage in dialogue to counter external plots aimed at weakening the country.

The Iranian minister reiterated that a Yemeni-led dialogue centered on national unity is the only viable path to resolving the crisis, while regional cooperation remains essential for maintaining peace and stability.