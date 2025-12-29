“Israel” Faces African Backlash for Recognizing Somaliland

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” recent decision to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, as an independent state has sparked strong condemnation from African governments and regional organizations, with critics warning that the move threatens peace and stability in the region.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after a civil war, though it remains unrecognized internationally despite establishing its own government, security forces, and currency.

On Friday, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar signed a declaration formally recognizing Somaliland.

Somalia denounced the recognition as an “illegitimate action” and a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, warning that it could worsen political and security tensions.

The East African Community echoed the condemnation, aligning with the African Union’s stance that Somaliland is part of Somalia and urging regional and international actors to uphold Somalia’s territorial integrity.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf cautioned that “Israel’s” move could set a dangerous precedent with broad implications for peace across Africa.

Several African nations, including Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Rwanda, joined in rejecting “Israel’s” recognition. Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that recognizing any part of Somalia as independent would only escalate the crisis, while Sudan condemned the “Israeli occupier’s” actions as a violation of international law that threatens regional stability.

The decision has further strained “Israel’s” relations with African nations and drawn criticism for undermining long-standing norms of sovereignty and territorial integrity on the continent.