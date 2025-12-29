Zaluzhny Preparing Return to Kiev Amid Leadership Speculation

By Staff, Agencies

Former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, widely viewed as a potential political rival to President Vladimir Zelensky, is expected to return to Kiev from London in early January, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Radio NV, citing multiple political and diplomatic sources, said Zaluzhny — currently serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom — informed Zelensky weeks ago of his intention to step down from his post and return home. The outlet reported that a formal announcement could come as early as the end of this week.

Sources said Zelensky attempted to retain Zaluzhny within the government by offering him alternative senior roles, including prime minister or head of the presidential office, but the former military chief declined the proposals.

Another source noted that Zaluzhny had previously weighed options such as becoming ambassador to the United States or reentering military service, before his career ended following public disagreements with Zelensky in late 2023 over Ukraine’s chances of military victory.

Zelensky’s presidential mandate formally expired in mid-2024, though he has remained in office, citing the ongoing conflict with Russia and martial law, which bars elections under the Ukrainian constitution. Opinion surveys have consistently suggested that Zaluzhny would outperform Zelensky in a presidential runoff if a vote were held.

The reports come as Zelensky’s administration faces growing scrutiny over corruption allegations, including charges against his longtime associate Timur Mindich, who has been accused of orchestrating an extortion scheme involving a state-owned nuclear power company.

Zaluzhny has not publicly declared any intention to run for president. Earlier this month, he posted a photo with his wife on social media, accompanied by the caption, “There’s no place like home,” fueling further speculation.

Media reports have also suggested that holding elections in Ukraine could form part of a broader peace framework being explored by the administration of US President Donald Trump in talks aimed at resolving the conflict with Russia.